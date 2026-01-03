Global Backlash: U.S. Strikes on Venezuela Stir International Condemnation

The U.S. military intervention in Venezuela has sparked outrage and criticism from international leaders and observers, who have denounced the strikes as unlawful and called for diplomatic solutions.

Russia's Foreign Ministry labeled the actions as armed aggression, urging a focus on dialogue to prevent further escalation. The European Union echoed this call for restraint while questioning the legitimacy of President Maduro.

Global reaction highlights the divisions over the U.S. role and international law, with many urging a return to peaceful discourse and adherence to the UN Charter.