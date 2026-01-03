Global Backlash: U.S. Strikes on Venezuela Stir International Condemnation
International leaders and observers reacted strongly to the U.S. military actions in Venezuela, condemning the attacks as illegal and calling for peaceful resolutions. The European Union, Russia, and others emphasized respecting international law, while some acknowledged the geopolitical complexities involved in the situation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-01-2026 17:07 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 17:07 IST
The U.S. military intervention in Venezuela has sparked outrage and criticism from international leaders and observers, who have denounced the strikes as unlawful and called for diplomatic solutions.
Russia's Foreign Ministry labeled the actions as armed aggression, urging a focus on dialogue to prevent further escalation. The European Union echoed this call for restraint while questioning the legitimacy of President Maduro.
Global reaction highlights the divisions over the U.S. role and international law, with many urging a return to peaceful discourse and adherence to the UN Charter.
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.
- Venezuela
- strikes
- international
- law
- dialogue
- aggression
- EU
- condemnation
- peace
ALSO READ
US Aggression in Venezuela: A New Chapter in Imperialist Tactics
Empathy in Law: CJI Surya Kant's Call to Young Lawyers
Venezuela Condemns US 'Military Aggression'
Amit Shah's Strategic Visit to Andaman: Focusing on New Criminal Laws and Development
Venezuela Denounces U.S. Military Aggression Amid Explosive Incidents