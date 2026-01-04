Global Dialogue: AI and Democracy in the Commonwealth

In a significant global assembly, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is poised to inaugurate a high-profile conference for presiding officers of Commonwealth nations starting January 15, official sources reported on Sunday.

The Lok Sabha Speaker, Om Birla, will host this pivotal event titled the Conference of Speakers and Presiding Officers of Parliaments of Commonwealth Countries (CSPOC) at the Central Hall of Samvidhan Sadan. Running from January 14 to 17, the conference will delve into the integration of artificial intelligence and social media within parliamentary operations, subjects previously highlighted during last year's meeting in Guernsey.

Key sessions will address issues like 'AI in Parliament: Balancing Innovation, Oversight and Adaptation' and 'Social Media and its Impact on Parliamentarians'. A special plenary will focus on the crucial role of Speakers and Presiding Officers in upholding strong democratic institutions, fostering public enlightenment on parliamentary functions, and encouraging greater citizen participation beyond just voting.

(With inputs from agencies.)