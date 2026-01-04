Left Menu

Joint Airstrike: UK and France Hit Suspected ISIS Arms Cache in Syria

The UK and France conducted a joint air operation targeting an underground arms cache in Syria, suspected of being used by Islamic State. Using Paveway IV guided bombs, they targeted access tunnels to the facility with initial assessments indicating success. The mission reflects ongoing efforts to prevent ISIS resurgence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-01-2026 04:26 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 04:26 IST
The United Kingdom and France cooperated in a significant aerial operation on Saturday evening, targeting an underground arms cache in Syria allegedly utilized by the Islamic State group, the UK's defense ministry reported.

Western air forces have been actively patrolling the region to prevent the resurgence of the Islamist militant group, which held parts of Syria until 2019. Intelligence pinpointed an underground facility, believed to be storing weapons, in mountains north of Palmyra. Britain's defense ministry confirmed that Paveway IV guided bombs were employed to engage several access tunnels leading into the facility. Initial reports suggest the strike was successful.

The area was confirmed to be devoid of civilian habitation, and all aircraft returned safely, according to British officials. British Defence Secretary John Healey emphasized this operation demonstrates UK leadership and commitment to working with allies to eradicate the potential resurgence of Islamic State and its violent ideologies in the Middle East.

