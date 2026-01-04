Noida Sports City SC-02: Reviving Hopes with a Supreme Court Nod
The Noida authority has lifted the ban on the SC-02 Sports City project following the Supreme Court's order, marking a revival of one of Uttar Pradesh's major developments. Thousands of homebuyers await project completion after a nearly three-year halt due to regulatory issues, now with a structured revival plan in place.
- Country:
- India
In a significant development, the Noida authority has announced the lifting of the ban on the SC-02 Sports City project in Sector 150, following a Supreme Court order. This decision signals a new beginning for one of Uttar Pradesh's largest mixed-use developments.
Saturday's resolution was made during the authority's 221st board meeting, led by Deepak Kumar, Infrastructure and Industrial Development Commissioner and board chairman. The project had been halted since January 2021 due to regulatory actions, affecting over 20,000 homebuyers.
Under a structured revival framework endorsed by the Supreme Court, the developer, Lotus Green Constructions, aims to restart construction, submit a revised master plan, and fulfill financial obligations. The court has set stringent compliance deadlines, with potential penalties for non-adherence, as the project looks to integrate international-standard sports and residential facilities.
ALSO READ
New Year Trading Frenzy: U.S. Markets Brace for Volatility Amid Global Developments
Volleyball: A Game Bridging Team Spirit and India's Development
We call upon all concerned to resolve issues peacefully: MEA on developments in Venezuela.
De-Notification of Chambal Sanctuary: A Boon for Development or a Blow to Environment?
There are many things common in India's development story and volleyball: PM Modi