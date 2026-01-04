Maduro's Drug Empire: A Courtroom Drama Unfolds

The U.S. Justice Department has unsealed an indictment accusing Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro of leading a corrupt government sustained by drug trafficking. Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, were arrested in a military operation and are charged with multiple offenses, including narco-terrorism.

Attorney General Pam Bondi stated that Maduro and Flores would face justice in American courts. The indictment outlines Maduro's alleged collaborations with drug cartels like the Sinaloa Cartel, implicating him in a network that funneled cocaine into the U.S.

The indictment also accuses Maduro of ordering violence and accepting bribes to facilitate drug trafficking. The arrest operation was a coordinated effort involving multiple U.S. agencies, highlighting the severity of the charges against Maduro and his associates.