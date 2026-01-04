Left Menu

Ballari Clashes: Government Mulls CID Probe

The Karnataka government is considering transferring the investigation into the Ballari violent clashes to the CID. The violence, sparked by a banner dispute, resulted in one death. Home Minister G Parameshwara emphasized that the gunmen's firearms have been seized, and investigations are underway, with private gunmen under scrutiny.

The Karnataka government is deliberating the potential transfer of the recent Ballari violent clashes investigation to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID). Home Minister G Parameshwara stated that this consideration follows the death of a Congress supporter amid tensions over a banner near a BJP MLA's residence.

The violence erupted, leading to the use of firearms, which raised concerns about private gunmen's involvement. Parameshwara revealed that seized weapons are currently under forensic examination to ascertain the firing source. The minister mentioned that if private gunmen are found culpable, severe action would be taken.

In response to BJP's planned march to Ballari, Parameshwara acknowledged the political dimensions but stressed that corrective measures would take priority. As investigations continue, police have detained two private gunmen linked to the incident, and further inquiries into the events surrounding the clashes are ongoing.

