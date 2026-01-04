Left Menu

Minister Criticizes BJP Amid Harrowing Crime in Bulandshahr

In Bulandshahr, a young girl was allegedly raped and murdered, leading to sharp criticism from West Bengal Minister Shashi Panja against the BJP's stance on women's safety. Police arrested two suspects after a shootout, highlighting ongoing concerns over law and order in Uttar Pradesh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-01-2026 23:34 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 23:34 IST
West Bengal Minister Shashi Panja. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident in Bulandshahr, a young girl was allegedly raped and murdered, prompting West Bengal Minister Shashi Panja to criticize the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) approach to women's safety. The minister condemned the crime as brutal and referred to the BJP as having an 'anti-women' mentality.

Authorities reported that the eight-year-old girl was thrown off a roof by the suspects, leading to her death. After the police received information about the incident, two suspects were arrested following a brief shootout in which shots were fired by the suspects. The police managed to apprehend the culprits after returning fire.

The suspects, identified as Raju from Balrampur and Veeru from Lakhimpur Kheri, were treated in a hospital for injuries sustained during the encounter. Tejveer Singh, SP Rural, explained that the suspects confessed to the crime, adding that three police teams had been organized to apprehend them.

