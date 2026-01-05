Left Menu

Akhilesh Yadav's Call for Reflection on BJP's Governance

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav criticized the BJP's 'double-engine' government, urging supporters to reflect on governance issues and societal challenges like corruption, social justice, and environmental degradation. He highlighted incidents across various states, emphasizing the need to move beyond communal politics and focus on India's future and global image.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 05-01-2026 00:00 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 00:00 IST
Akhilesh Yadav's Call for Reflection on BJP's Governance
Akhilesh Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav launched a vehement critique against the BJP's 'double-engine' government model, urging its followers to undertake self-introspection.

In a comprehensive post, Yadav implored BJP supporters with a sense of patriotism and humanity to scrutinize current governance problems affecting their families, particularly women and children. He cited numerous incidents from BJP-led states, questioning the government's efficacy on crucial issues like law and order, corruption, and social justice.

Emphasizing the plight in states like Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and others, Yadav discussed incidents of environmental degradation, social unrest, and corruption, urging people to rise above communal politics and reflect on India's global standing and developmental challenges.

TRENDING

1
Akhilesh Yadav's Call for Reflection on BJP's Governance

Akhilesh Yadav's Call for Reflection on BJP's Governance

 India
2
Stanislas Wawrinka's Final Serve: Awaiting His Wildcard for Australian Open

Stanislas Wawrinka's Final Serve: Awaiting His Wildcard for Australian Open

 Global
3
Brahim Diaz Secures Morocco's Quarters Spot with Stunning Goal

Brahim Diaz Secures Morocco's Quarters Spot with Stunning Goal

 Global
4
Greece's Air Traffic Crippled by Unprecedented Radio Frequency Collapse

Greece's Air Traffic Crippled by Unprecedented Radio Frequency Collapse

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

More Money, Mixed Results: Rethinking Education and Healthcare Spending in Croatia

Building Economic Resilience in Botswana Through Climate Adaptation and Energy Reform

From Policy to Practice: Mongolia’s Efforts to Build Inclusive Education for All Children

Farming with Trees: How Agroforestry Builds Climate Resilience across Asia and the Pacific

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026