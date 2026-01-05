Akhilesh Yadav's Call for Reflection on BJP's Governance

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav launched a vehement critique against the BJP's 'double-engine' government model, urging its followers to undertake self-introspection.

In a comprehensive post, Yadav implored BJP supporters with a sense of patriotism and humanity to scrutinize current governance problems affecting their families, particularly women and children. He cited numerous incidents from BJP-led states, questioning the government's efficacy on crucial issues like law and order, corruption, and social justice.

Emphasizing the plight in states like Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and others, Yadav discussed incidents of environmental degradation, social unrest, and corruption, urging people to rise above communal politics and reflect on India's global standing and developmental challenges.