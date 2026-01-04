Left Menu

BJP's Bangladesh Remarks Spark Political Firestorm in West Bengal

A central BJP leader's comments about 'illegal Bangladeshis' stirred controversy in West Bengal, causing unease within the party and providing ammunition to the TMC. The West Bengal BJP distanced itself from the remarks amid fears this could impact voter rolls, crucial for upcoming polls in Matua-dominated regions.

The West Bengal BJP has been thrust into damage control following controversial remarks by a central party leader concerning 'illegal Bangladeshis' and voter eligibility. The comments have stirred political unrest within the state unit and armed the TMC with fresh arguments in Matua-heavy areas.

The remarks, made by Lal Singh Arya, the national president of the BJP's Scheduled Caste Morcha, during a press meeting, suggested those illegally entering India from Bangladesh should not be listed on electoral rolls. This comment came amidst tensions in refugee-heavy areas concerning the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, sparking fears among the Matua community about potential deletions before the elections.

West Bengal BJP president Samik Bhattacharya quickly distanced the state unit from Arya's comments, declaring them as personal views. The party reiterated its stance of support towards the Matua community, stating that all eligible refugees would regain their voting rights under the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Meanwhile, the ruling TMC was quick to exploit the situation, using it to cast doubt on the BJP's commitment to Bengali refugees.

