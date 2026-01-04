Opposition Leader Challenges West Bengal's Top Cop Over EC's Wake-up Call

In a pointed critique, West Bengal Assembly opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari directed his ire at DGP Rajeev Kumar following the Election Commission's demand for an Action Taken Report over alleged harassment of a senior poll official, C Murugan, by a mob in South 24 Parganas district.

Adhikari took to social media, describing the commission's intervention as a ''stinging wake-up call'' for the state's top law enforcement officer. He accused the ruling TMC of orchestrating the attack and criticized the police for failing to provide adequate security, particularly in sensitive areas such as Magrahat and Kulpi, despite prior warnings.

The opposition leader further challenged the police to act decisively, demanding that they file FIRs and bring those involved to justice. He framed the incident as a 'shameful display of law and order' under the current administration, questioning the police's allegiance to constitutional duty over political interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)