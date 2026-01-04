Opposition Leader Challenges West Bengal's Top Cop Over EC's Wake-up Call
Suvendu Adhikari, West Bengal Assembly opposition leader, criticizes DGP Rajeev Kumar following the Election Commission's Action Taken Report request after a senior poll official was harassed by a mob. Adhikari labeled the incident a 'TMC-orchestrated' attack, highlighting political influence over the police force and demanding justice.
- Country:
- India
In a pointed critique, West Bengal Assembly opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari directed his ire at DGP Rajeev Kumar following the Election Commission's demand for an Action Taken Report over alleged harassment of a senior poll official, C Murugan, by a mob in South 24 Parganas district.
Adhikari took to social media, describing the commission's intervention as a ''stinging wake-up call'' for the state's top law enforcement officer. He accused the ruling TMC of orchestrating the attack and criticized the police for failing to provide adequate security, particularly in sensitive areas such as Magrahat and Kulpi, despite prior warnings.
The opposition leader further challenged the police to act decisively, demanding that they file FIRs and bring those involved to justice. He framed the incident as a 'shameful display of law and order' under the current administration, questioning the police's allegiance to constitutional duty over political interests.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tensions Erupt in Bhangar: TMC Factions Clash Ahead of Elections
BJP vs TMC: Political Verbal Duel Heats Up Ahead of West Bengal Elections
Tales of Theft or Development? BJP and TMC Clash in West Bengal
TMC MP Defects to Congress, Signaling Shifts in West Bengal Political Landscape
TMC's New Wage Promise: A Game-Changer for Bengal's Tea Workers?