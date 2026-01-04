Left Menu

Tragic Demise on the Tracks: The Financial Struggles of N Venkata Ramana

N Venkata Ramana, a 64-year-old former Army officer, died by suicide on a railway track at Duvvada station. Plagued by financial stress and family issues, his death highlights the impact of unsustainable debts from managing a supermarket after his career at the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Visakhapatnam | Updated: 04-01-2026 13:02 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 13:02 IST
N Venkata Ramana, a 64-year-old former Army officer, died tragically on a railway track at Duvvada station on Saturday. According to railway police, Ramana lay down on the track as a Bengaluru-bound train approached, ending his life.

Officials reported that Ramana, after serving in the Army, joined the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant and later managed a supermarket in Gajuwaka. Financial difficulties and family-related issues seemingly overwhelmed him, leading to his tragic decision.

The investigation revealed Ramana was under severe financial distress due to debts from the supermarket's operation. His suicide has cast a somber light on the burdens of financial mismanagement. A post-mortem examination has been conducted, and police have registered a case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

