Tragic Demise on the Tracks: The Financial Struggles of N Venkata Ramana

N Venkata Ramana, a 64-year-old former Army officer, died tragically on a railway track at Duvvada station on Saturday. According to railway police, Ramana lay down on the track as a Bengaluru-bound train approached, ending his life.

Officials reported that Ramana, after serving in the Army, joined the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant and later managed a supermarket in Gajuwaka. Financial difficulties and family-related issues seemingly overwhelmed him, leading to his tragic decision.

The investigation revealed Ramana was under severe financial distress due to debts from the supermarket's operation. His suicide has cast a somber light on the burdens of financial mismanagement. A post-mortem examination has been conducted, and police have registered a case.

