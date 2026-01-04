Tragic Demise on the Tracks: The Financial Struggles of N Venkata Ramana
N Venkata Ramana, a 64-year-old former Army officer, died by suicide on a railway track at Duvvada station. Plagued by financial stress and family issues, his death highlights the impact of unsustainable debts from managing a supermarket after his career at the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant.
N Venkata Ramana, a 64-year-old former Army officer, died tragically on a railway track at Duvvada station on Saturday. According to railway police, Ramana lay down on the track as a Bengaluru-bound train approached, ending his life.
Officials reported that Ramana, after serving in the Army, joined the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant and later managed a supermarket in Gajuwaka. Financial difficulties and family-related issues seemingly overwhelmed him, leading to his tragic decision.
The investigation revealed Ramana was under severe financial distress due to debts from the supermarket's operation. His suicide has cast a somber light on the burdens of financial mismanagement. A post-mortem examination has been conducted, and police have registered a case.
