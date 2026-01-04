Left Menu

Assault in Motion: Ambulance Used in Horrific Crime

A 25-year-old woman was sexually assaulted by two men in a private hospital's ambulance in Faridabad. The assailants were arrested and are in custody. The victim was coerced under false pretenses and left traumatized. Law enforcement continues to investigate as the woman recuperates in the hospital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Faridabad | Updated: 04-01-2026 13:09 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 13:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking development, the recent gang rape of a 25-year-old woman in Faridabad involved an ambulance rather than a van, police have revealed.

The accused, both employed by a private hospital, have been arrested. The ordeal began when they offered the victim a ride.

As investigations continue, the survivor remains hospitalized, slowly recovering from the traumatic experience.

