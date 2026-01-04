Assault in Motion: Ambulance Used in Horrific Crime
A 25-year-old woman was sexually assaulted by two men in a private hospital's ambulance in Faridabad. The assailants were arrested and are in custody. The victim was coerced under false pretenses and left traumatized. Law enforcement continues to investigate as the woman recuperates in the hospital.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Faridabad | Updated: 04-01-2026 13:09 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 13:09 IST
- Country:
- India
In a shocking development, the recent gang rape of a 25-year-old woman in Faridabad involved an ambulance rather than a van, police have revealed.
The accused, both employed by a private hospital, have been arrested. The ordeal began when they offered the victim a ride.
As investigations continue, the survivor remains hospitalized, slowly recovering from the traumatic experience.
ALSO READ
Fake UPSC Result Sparks Investigation at LBSNAA
Swiss New Year's Bar Tragedy Sparks Criminal Investigation
Folk Singer's Controversial Comments Spark Investigation
Tragedy in Crans-Montana: New Year's Eve Fire Sparks Criminal Investigation
Ricin chemical poison terror plot case handed over to National Investigation Agency: Gujarat police.