16 More Victims Identified in Swiss Bar Fire Tragedy

Swiss authorities have confirmed the identification of 16 more victims in the bar fire during New Year's Eve, bringing the total recognized to 24. The disaster tragically claimed 40 lives, marking one of Switzerland's most somber incidents in recent memory.

The newly identified victims include 10 Swiss nationals, two Italians, one individual holding dual Italian-Emirati citizenship, one Romanian, one French citizen, and one from Turkey, as confirmed by Valais police officials. The names of the deceased have not been publicly released.

The tragic fire occurred in Crans-Montana, a popular mountain resort in southern Switzerland, leaving the community and nation in mourning as the investigation into the incident continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)