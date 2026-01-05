Switzerland Remembers: Teen Lives Lost in Crans-Montana Fire Tragedy
In a devastating New Year's Eve fire at Crans-Montana, Switzerland, 40 people died, over half of them teenagers. The incident has spurred national mourning, with condolences from global figures including the Pope. A criminal investigation into the incident is underway, focusing on potential negligence by bar operators.
On New Year's Eve, a fire erupted in a bar at the mountain resort of Crans-Montana, Switzerland, claiming the lives of 40 individuals, with teenagers representing more than half the casualties. The Valais Police have confirmed all victims' identities.
The tragedy marks one of the worst disasters in recent Swiss memory, sparking nationwide grief and triggering a national day of mourning next week. A silent march took place to honor those lost, with hundreds gathering in Crans-Montana on Sunday. A church service featured heartfelt messages, including condolences from Pope Leo XIV.
The fire reportedly started when sparklers accidentally ignited the bar's ceiling. Currently, a criminal investigation is targeting the bar's operators for potential negligent homicide. While no arrests have been made, the probe is ongoing as Switzerland mourns this substantial loss.
(With inputs from agencies.)
