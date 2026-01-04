Left Menu

Justice Sought for Dalit Student: Himachal CM's Firm Commitment

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has assured a fair investigation into the death of a 19-year-old Dalit student, allegedly due to ragging and harassment. The Himachal state government has suspended a professor implicated in the case while promising a comprehensive and timely probe to support the grieving family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 04-01-2026 14:52 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 14:52 IST
Justice Sought for Dalit Student: Himachal CM's Firm Commitment
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu
  • Country:
  • India

The tragic death of a 19-year-old Dalit student has prompted Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to promise a fair investigation. The student, who allegedly faced sexual harassment and ragging at a government college, passed away during treatment on December 26.

On Saturday night, the Chief Minister contacted the bereaved family, emphasizing the state's strong position against harassment and injustice. He assured them of a rigorous and transparent probe, expressing solidarity and ensuring accountability for those involved.

A geography professor at Government College, Dharamshala, has been suspended following a registered FIR. The case has drawn attention from national and state commissions, all demanding detailed reports, while a UGC committee investigates further.

TRENDING

1
Emotions Run High: England's Solid Comeback Highlights Final Ashes Test Amid Tribute for Bondi Victims

Emotions Run High: England's Solid Comeback Highlights Final Ashes Test Amid...

 Australia
2
BNP Praises Modi's Condolences on Khaleda Zia's Demise

BNP Praises Modi's Condolences on Khaleda Zia's Demise

 Bangladesh
3
U.S. Moves in Venezuela: A Geopolitical Gain for China?

U.S. Moves in Venezuela: A Geopolitical Gain for China?

 Global
4
Escalating Tensions: Gaza's Ongoing Struggle

Escalating Tensions: Gaza's Ongoing Struggle

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

More Money, Mixed Results: Rethinking Education and Healthcare Spending in Croatia

Building Economic Resilience in Botswana Through Climate Adaptation and Energy Reform

From Policy to Practice: Mongolia’s Efforts to Build Inclusive Education for All Children

Farming with Trees: How Agroforestry Builds Climate Resilience across Asia and the Pacific

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026