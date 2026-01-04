Justice Sought for Dalit Student: Himachal CM's Firm Commitment

The tragic death of a 19-year-old Dalit student has prompted Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to promise a fair investigation. The student, who allegedly faced sexual harassment and ragging at a government college, passed away during treatment on December 26.

On Saturday night, the Chief Minister contacted the bereaved family, emphasizing the state's strong position against harassment and injustice. He assured them of a rigorous and transparent probe, expressing solidarity and ensuring accountability for those involved.

A geography professor at Government College, Dharamshala, has been suspended following a registered FIR. The case has drawn attention from national and state commissions, all demanding detailed reports, while a UGC committee investigates further.