North Korea Tests Hypersonic Missiles Amid Global Tensions

North Korea escalated the international tension by test-firing hypersonic missiles on Sunday, as reported by state media KCNA. The test sought to assess military capabilities for war deterrence, a move closely watched by leader Kim Jong Un.

Kim emphasized the test's importance in maintaining a strong nuclear deterrent strategy amidst ongoing geopolitical tensions. The missiles successfully targeted areas approximately 1,000 km away, situated over the sea to the east of the Korean Peninsula.

The timing of the missile launch notably coincided with South Korean President Lee Jae Myung's official visit to China, following North Korea's statement condemning U.S. military actions in Venezuela as violations of sovereignty.