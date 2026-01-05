Left Menu

Dollar Gains Amid Geopolitical and Economic Tensions

The dollar strengthened against the euro and sterling amid modest currency movements and geopolitical tensions following the U.S. operation in Venezuela. Upcoming U.S. macroeconomic data could influence Federal Reserve policy. The market anticipates two U.S. rate cuts this year and awaits President Trump's decision on the next Fed chair.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-01-2026 05:33 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 05:33 IST
Dollar Gains Amid Geopolitical and Economic Tensions

The dollar commenced the first full trading week of the new year on a high note, achieving a 3-1/2-week peak against the euro and gaining ground on sterling.

The currency shifts on Monday remained subdued, yet the United States' daring operation in Venezuela, capturing President Nicolas Maduro for drug-trafficking charges, poses a potential sentiment risk. This week's U.S. macroeconomic indicators might prove pivotal for Federal Reserve policy decisions, starting with the ISM readings on Monday and leading up to the monthly non-farm payroll figures on Friday.

In trading, the dollar incrementally increased by 0.1% to $1.1705 per euro and reached a high of $1.170025 for the first time since December 11. The American currency also rose 0.1% to $1.34495 against the British pound and similarly gained 0.1% to 156.90 yen.

Market expectations have included two potential U.S. rate cuts this year, contrasting with the divided Federal Reserve board's projection of a single cut. Investors are also keenly awaiting whom President Donald Trump will nominate as the next Federal Reserve chair, with Jerome Powell's current term set to expire in May.

President Trump has committed to announcing his choice for the Fed chair this month, expressing that his selection will favor significantly lower interest rates.

TRENDING

1
New Zealand Health Cybersecurity Under Siege: Lessons from a Data Breach

New Zealand Health Cybersecurity Under Siege: Lessons from a Data Breach

 Global
2
North Korea's Hypersonic Missile Test: A Show of Deterrence

North Korea's Hypersonic Missile Test: A Show of Deterrence

 Global
3
Global Tensions Rise: Russia Condemns US Actions in Venezuela

Global Tensions Rise: Russia Condemns US Actions in Venezuela

 Global
4
Shaping the Future: UK, EU, and Tech Unions Evolve Amidst Cryptographic Shift

Shaping the Future: UK, EU, and Tech Unions Evolve Amidst Cryptographic Shif...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

More Money, Mixed Results: Rethinking Education and Healthcare Spending in Croatia

Building Economic Resilience in Botswana Through Climate Adaptation and Energy Reform

From Policy to Practice: Mongolia’s Efforts to Build Inclusive Education for All Children

Farming with Trees: How Agroforestry Builds Climate Resilience across Asia and the Pacific

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026