Tragic Collision: Motorcycle-SUV Crash Claims One Life, Injures Two Minors
A fatal collision occurred in Deoria district, where a motorcycle carrying three family members collided with an SUV. Anil, aged 35, died from his injuries while two minors were seriously injured. The SUV driver fled, but the vehicle has been impounded and an investigation is underway.
A tragic road accident in Deoria district resulted in the death of a 35-year-old man and left two minors with severe injuries. The collision took place on Friday night when the victims' motorcycle collided head-on with an SUV.
The incident occurred under Bhaluani police station limits and is suspected to have been influenced by poor visibility due to heavy fog. Authorities have impounded the SUV, while the driver remains at large.
The victims, Anil, Vishal, and Muskan, from Lala Bariha village, were returning from a relative's house when the accident happened. Despite being rushed to Maharshi Devraha Baba Medical College, Anil succumbed to his injuries. An investigation has been launched to locate the absconding driver.
