Suvendu Adhikari's Bold Promise: Doubling Rural Jobs in West Bengal

In a politically charged atmosphere in West Bengal, Suvendu Adhikari, the state's Leader of Opposition, pledged to expand the rural employment scheme if the BJP comes to power. Addressing a public meeting in Malda, Adhikari promised to double the current 100-day rural job guarantee to 200 days.

Adhikari accused the current TMC administration of corruption, particularly in mismanaging funds for housing and rural job guarantees. The BJP leader asserted that funds were siphoned off by individuals aligned with the ruling party, and vowed to allocate Rs 3 lakh per beneficiary for housing if BJP is elected.

The political discourse also touched on religious unity, as Adhikari urged statewide unity among Hindus. He criticized the existing TMC government for dividing communities for electoral gains, and forecasted a BJP victory in the upcoming elections with support from rural communities.

