Britain and France Strike ISIS Holdout in Syria

Britain and France launched a joint airstrike on a suspected ISIS weapons facility in Syria's Homs region. The operation involved Typhoon FGR4 jets and French aircraft, targeting tunnels near Palmyra. The mission aimed to prevent the resurgence of ISIS, aligning with coalition efforts to combat terrorism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Damascus | Updated: 04-01-2026 16:34 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 16:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Syria

In a coordinated effort, Britain and France executed a joint airstrike targeting an underground Islamic State weapons facility in central Syria. The operation took place on Saturday night and was aimed at several access tunnels near Palmyra in Syria's Homs province.

Britain's Ministry of Defence confirmed that Typhoon FGR4 fighter jets, supported by a Voyager refuelling tanker, launched guided bombs in collaboration with French military aircraft. The strike targeted key access points to an underground facility suspected of housing ISIS weapons and explosives. Early assessments suggest a successful engagement of the target.

The British Defence Secretary, John Healey, emphasized the importance of coalition partnerships in combating terrorism, stating that the UK remains committed to supporting its allies in eliminating the threat posed by ISIS. Despite ISIS's territorial defeat in 2019, the group maintains sleeper cells conducting deadly attacks across Syria and Iraq.

(With inputs from agencies.)

