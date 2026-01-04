Left Menu

Tragedy Under the Night Sky: Bar Fire Claims Young Lives in Switzerland

A devastating bar fire on New Year's Eve in Crans-Montana, Switzerland, claimed 40 lives, including those of teenagers as young as 14. Victims included Swiss nationals and several others from various countries. The Pope expressed condolences, and a local church service honored the deceased, as investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-01-2026 16:38 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 16:38 IST
Tragedy Under the Night Sky: Bar Fire Claims Young Lives in Switzerland

A tragic bar fire engulfed Crans-Montana in Switzerland on New Year's Eve, claiming the lives of 40 individuals, some as young as 14. The Valais police have identified 24 victims so far, among them Swiss nationals, Italians, and others from different nationalities.

The tragic event, one of the deadliest fires in recent Swiss history, has prompted a wave of condolences worldwide, including from the Pope. In a heartfelt service at a local church, families and community members gathered to mourn the loss, with Bishop Jean-Marie Lovey leading prayers of sympathy and solidarity.

The investigation, led by local prosecutors, suggests that the fire was sparked by 'fountain candle' sparklers. Two operators of the bar are under investigation for potential criminal negligence, as efforts to identify the remaining victims continue amidst a somber atmosphere.

TRENDING

1
The Special Ks Make a Triumphant Return

The Special Ks Make a Triumphant Return

 Global
2
Tragedy in Niger: Market Attack Leaves 30 Dead and Many Abducted

Tragedy in Niger: Market Attack Leaves 30 Dead and Many Abducted

 Global
3
Tragic Demise at School Marathon: A Cry for Safety Reforms

Tragic Demise at School Marathon: A Cry for Safety Reforms

 India
4
OPEC+ Navigates Oil Output Amid Global Crises

OPEC+ Navigates Oil Output Amid Global Crises

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

More Money, Mixed Results: Rethinking Education and Healthcare Spending in Croatia

Building Economic Resilience in Botswana Through Climate Adaptation and Energy Reform

From Policy to Practice: Mongolia’s Efforts to Build Inclusive Education for All Children

Farming with Trees: How Agroforestry Builds Climate Resilience across Asia and the Pacific

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026