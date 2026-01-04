Left Menu

Tragic Invasion: Devastating Attack Rocks Niger Village

At least 30 villagers were killed and several abducted by gunmen in a recent attack in northern Nigeria's Niger state. The gunmen raided Kasuwan-Daji, opening fire on residents and destroying properties. Reports suggest the death toll might be higher, and security forces have yet to arrive.

  • Country:
  • Nigeria

A brutal attack unfolded in northern Nigeria's Niger state, as gunmen descended on the village of Kasuwan-Daji, leaving at least 30 dead and several missing. The violence erupted on Saturday evening when assailants opened fire and razed local infrastructure.

The tragic incident has left the community reeling, as residents report a higher death toll of 37, with fears that numbers may grow as some villagers remain unaccounted for. The attack has intensified concerns about ongoing violence in the region.

Despite police statements claiming deployment, local witnesses challenge this assertion, stating that security forces are yet to intervene in the aftermath. The search for kidnapped individuals continues while the village grapples with the devastation.

