Tragic Invasion: Devastating Attack Rocks Niger Village

A brutal attack unfolded in northern Nigeria's Niger state, as gunmen descended on the village of Kasuwan-Daji, leaving at least 30 dead and several missing. The violence erupted on Saturday evening when assailants opened fire and razed local infrastructure.

The tragic incident has left the community reeling, as residents report a higher death toll of 37, with fears that numbers may grow as some villagers remain unaccounted for. The attack has intensified concerns about ongoing violence in the region.

Despite police statements claiming deployment, local witnesses challenge this assertion, stating that security forces are yet to intervene in the aftermath. The search for kidnapped individuals continues while the village grapples with the devastation.