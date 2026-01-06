TMC Leader's Determined Journey Amidst Alleged Flight Conspiracy
Abhishek Banerjee, TMC's national general secretary, faced flight delays due to alleged conspiracies by 'anti-Bengal forces.' Banerjee was late for a rally but used Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's helicopter to make it on time. The BJP denies the allegations, citing safety protocols as the cause of the delay.
- Country:
- India
TMC national general secretary, Abhishek Banerjee, found himself embroiled in a flight delay on Tuesday. The delay, he claimed, stemmed from a "conspiracy by anti-Bengal forces" who allegedly hindered his helicopter travel plans.
Banerjee's journey from Kolkata to Rampurhat was interrupted as his original 12.30 pm flight was pushed back to 2.20 pm due to a lack of permission for his helicopter. This setback, however, was mitigated by borrowing Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's aircraft.
Despite the delay, Banerjee managed to attend the rally in Rampurhat, accusing political adversaries of sabotaging his schedule. Meanwhile, the BJP dismissed these allegations, insisting that the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) prioritized safety over punctuality.
ALSO READ
Empowering Democracy: Chief Election Commissioner's Outreach in Jharkhand
Jharkhand Shivers: Yellow Alert for Cold Wave and Dense Fog
Debate Erupts Over VB-G RAM G: Jharkhand Congress Leads Protests
Congress Marches Against New Employment Law in Jharkhand
Jharkhand Schools Close Amid Severe Cold Wave