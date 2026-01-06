TMC Leader's Determined Journey Amidst Alleged Flight Conspiracy

TMC national general secretary, Abhishek Banerjee, found himself embroiled in a flight delay on Tuesday. The delay, he claimed, stemmed from a "conspiracy by anti-Bengal forces" who allegedly hindered his helicopter travel plans.

Banerjee's journey from Kolkata to Rampurhat was interrupted as his original 12.30 pm flight was pushed back to 2.20 pm due to a lack of permission for his helicopter. This setback, however, was mitigated by borrowing Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's aircraft.

Despite the delay, Banerjee managed to attend the rally in Rampurhat, accusing political adversaries of sabotaging his schedule. Meanwhile, the BJP dismissed these allegations, insisting that the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) prioritized safety over punctuality.