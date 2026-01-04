Tragic Incident: Woman Falls into Uttarakhand Gorge
A woman named Kiran Devi, 38, died after allegedly falling into a gorge in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district while collecting cattle fodder. The incident took place near Gauchar town. Her body was recovered by the police and State Disaster Response Force with the help of villagers.
- Country:
- India
A tragic incident unfolded in Chamoli district, Uttarakhand, as a woman died after allegedly falling into a gorge. The police reported the event on Sunday, citing that it occurred on Saturday near Gauchar town.
Kiran Devi, aged 38, had ventured approximately five kilometers from her village, Rawalnagar, to gather fodder for her livestock. It is believed that she may have fallen into the gorge from the hillside during this activity.
Upon receiving reports of the accident, a combined team of police and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), along with local villagers, arrived at the scene and successfully retrieved Kiran's body from the gorge.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Uttarakhand
- Chamoli
- incident
- Kiran Devi
- gorge
- police
- SDRF
- villagers
- disaster
- India
ALSO READ
Odisha Police Files Comprehensive Chargesheet in BJP Leader's Murder
Gurugram Police Tighten Grip on Wrong-Side Driving: Stricter Penalties Ahead
Gunmen raid village in northern Nigeria, killing over 30 people and abducting several others, reports AP citing police.
A Capitol Siege Revisited: Police Officers Reflect on Trauma and Redemption
Gurugram Police Crack Down on Dangerous Car Stunts on Expressways