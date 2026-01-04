Tragic Incident: Woman Falls into Uttarakhand Gorge

A tragic incident unfolded in Chamoli district, Uttarakhand, as a woman died after allegedly falling into a gorge. The police reported the event on Sunday, citing that it occurred on Saturday near Gauchar town.

Kiran Devi, aged 38, had ventured approximately five kilometers from her village, Rawalnagar, to gather fodder for her livestock. It is believed that she may have fallen into the gorge from the hillside during this activity.

Upon receiving reports of the accident, a combined team of police and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), along with local villagers, arrived at the scene and successfully retrieved Kiran's body from the gorge.

