Congress Demands Justice Over Indore Water Tragedy
The Congress is demanding a judicial inquiry into the Indore water contamination incident, where six people died. They are threatening an agitation if demands are not met. MP Congress Chief Jitu Patwari calls for accountability, including sacking Kailash Vijayvargiya and registering a case against Indore Mayor.
The Congress party has called for a judicial inquiry into the tragic water contamination incident in Indore, which resulted in six fatalities. They have issued an ultimatum threatening a major agitation on January 11 if their demands are not addressed.
MP Congress chief Jitu Patwari has demanded the removal of Kailash Vijayvargiya from his position as the state urban development and housing minister, citing Bhagirathpura's location within his constituency. Additionally, Patwari insists on a culpable homicide case against Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava and pertinent civic officials.
Residents had repeatedly reported contaminated water issues over the past eight months without resolution. The Congress accuses the BJP of negligence that led to this grim situation and calls for strict punishments for those responsible.