Urgent Hunt for Missing Minors: Two Kidnapping Cases Shake District

The police are investigating two separate kidnapping cases involving 14-year-old girls from different villages in the district. Complaints have been filed against accused individuals in both cases, leading to police investigations. The cases remain under active investigation as authorities seek to locate the missing minors.

In a troubling development, local police have launched investigations into the alleged abductions of two minor girls from separate areas within the district.

According to reports, a young girl from a village near Bansdih Road disappeared on December 31 when she left to study. The girl's father has accused Sandeep Kushwaha, accompanied by two unidentified persons, of kidnapping his daughter. A formal complaint was filed, and charges have been brought against Kushwaha and others, police confirmed.

In another case, authorities are looking into the disappearance of a 14-year-old girl from a village under Rasra police jurisdiction. The girl's mother has accused Anees Ram of having abducted her daughter on December 15. Official charges have been registered as investigations continue in both incidents.

