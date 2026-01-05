Supreme Court Denies Bail for Khalid and Imam Amid Delhi Riots Conspiracy Allegations

In a significant legal development, the Supreme Court on Monday refused bail to Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in connection with an alleged conspiracy behind the 2020 northeast Delhi riots. The Court's ruling has sparked diverse reactions across the political spectrum.

Congress leader Hussain Dalwai openly criticized the Supreme Court's decision, asserting that the prolonged detention of Khalid and Imam, who have been behind bars for five years, indicates insufficient evidence to substantiate their alleged guilt. Dalwai argued that denying bail further prolongs their incarceration without a conclusive verdict.

Conversely, BJP MP and Bar Council of India Chairman Manan Kumar Mishra endorsed the Supreme Court's ruling. Mishra emphasized that keeping the accused in jail would propel the investigation forward, as the Court found a prima facie conspiracy case against them. The ruling, he noted, was based on solid legal reasoning, with the roles of Khalid and Imam deemed central to the case.