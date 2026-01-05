Supreme Court Denies Bail for Khalid and Imam Amid Delhi Riots Conspiracy Allegations
The Supreme Court has denied bail to Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, citing their central role in the 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy. Congress leader Hussain Dalwai criticized the decision, arguing it reflects a lack of evidence. Meanwhile, BJP MP Manan Kumar Mishra supported the verdict, stating it aids the investigation.
In a significant legal development, the Supreme Court on Monday refused bail to Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in connection with an alleged conspiracy behind the 2020 northeast Delhi riots. The Court's ruling has sparked diverse reactions across the political spectrum.
Congress leader Hussain Dalwai openly criticized the Supreme Court's decision, asserting that the prolonged detention of Khalid and Imam, who have been behind bars for five years, indicates insufficient evidence to substantiate their alleged guilt. Dalwai argued that denying bail further prolongs their incarceration without a conclusive verdict.
Conversely, BJP MP and Bar Council of India Chairman Manan Kumar Mishra endorsed the Supreme Court's ruling. Mishra emphasized that keeping the accused in jail would propel the investigation forward, as the Court found a prima facie conspiracy case against them. The ruling, he noted, was based on solid legal reasoning, with the roles of Khalid and Imam deemed central to the case.
