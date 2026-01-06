Left Menu

Campus Unrest: JNU Students Protest Against Supreme Court Decision

JNU students protested against Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Shah following the Supreme Court's bail rejection for Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam. The demonstration was a response to the 2020 campus violence anniversary. No complaints were filed over the protest slogans, according to police.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2026 10:25 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 10:25 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students held a protest on Monday night, criticizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah after the Supreme Court denied bail to Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in the 2020 riots conspiracy case.

According to JNU Students' Union president Aditi Mishra, the annual protest marks the violent events of January 5, 2020, when a masked mob attacked students on campus. She asserted that the slogans used were ideological, not personal attacks.

A senior police officer confirmed that no complaints had been received about the slogans. The 2020 violence injured 28 people and led to criticism of police inaction as well as controversial FIRs naming student leaders, including Aishe Ghosh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

