Supreme Court Dismisses Plea on Student Union Elections Reform

The Supreme Court declined a plea on Tuesday, seeking the implementation of the 2006 Lyngdoh Committee Report, which provides a regulatory framework for student union elections in colleges and universities nationwide.

In response to a Supreme Court directive, the central government had formed the Lyngdoh Committee to address concerns of 'money and muscle power' in campus politics, while also maintaining academic standards. The court, through a bench led by Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi, determined the plea lacked substantial merit, leading to its dismissal.

The plea, submitted by Shiv Kumar Tripathi, aimed to ensure fair student elections by enforcing the committee's report. However, the Chief Justice criticized the appeal as merely seeking publicity. The court previously mandated the committee's recommendations, which include age limits and regulatory measures for student elections, for all educational institutions.

