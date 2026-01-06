Supreme Court Dismisses Plea on Student Union Elections Reform
The Supreme Court dismissed a plea regarding the implementation of the 2006 Lyngdoh Committee Report, which outlines regulations for student union elections. The plea, deemed as seeking publicity, was filed by Shiv Kumar Tripathi. The report aims to curb 'money and muscle power' in campus politics.
The Supreme Court declined a plea on Tuesday, seeking the implementation of the 2006 Lyngdoh Committee Report, which provides a regulatory framework for student union elections in colleges and universities nationwide.
In response to a Supreme Court directive, the central government had formed the Lyngdoh Committee to address concerns of 'money and muscle power' in campus politics, while also maintaining academic standards. The court, through a bench led by Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi, determined the plea lacked substantial merit, leading to its dismissal.
The plea, submitted by Shiv Kumar Tripathi, aimed to ensure fair student elections by enforcing the committee's report. However, the Chief Justice criticized the appeal as merely seeking publicity. The court previously mandated the committee's recommendations, which include age limits and regulatory measures for student elections, for all educational institutions.
