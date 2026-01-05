Supreme Court Denies Bail to Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in Delhi Riots Case

The Supreme Court on Monday declined to grant bail to activists Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, implicated in the 2020 Delhi riots case, citing prima facie evidence against them under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Meanwhile, Justices Aravind Kumar and N V Anjaria approved bail for various other activists involved in the case, including Gulfisha Fatima, Meeran Haider, and Shifa Ur Rehman.

The legal proceedings in question stem from allegations that the accused masterminded the 2020 riots during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC), resulting in significant casualties in northeast Delhi.

