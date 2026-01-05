Supreme Court Denies Bail to Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in Delhi Riots Case
The Supreme Court denied bail to activists Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in the 2020 Delhi riots case, citing a prima facie case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. However, other activists involved were granted bail. The riots erupted during protests against the CAA and NRC in northeast Delhi.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court on Monday declined to grant bail to activists Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, implicated in the 2020 Delhi riots case, citing prima facie evidence against them under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.
Meanwhile, Justices Aravind Kumar and N V Anjaria approved bail for various other activists involved in the case, including Gulfisha Fatima, Meeran Haider, and Shifa Ur Rehman.
The legal proceedings in question stem from allegations that the accused masterminded the 2020 riots during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC), resulting in significant casualties in northeast Delhi.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Supreme Court Denies Bail in 2020 Delhi Riots Case
Supreme Court Denies Bail to Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in 2020 Delhi Riots Case
SC grants bail to activists Gulfisha Fatima, Meeran Haider, Shifa Ur Rehman, Mohd. Saleem Khan, and Shadab Ahmad in Delhi riots case.
SC rejects bail pleas of activists Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam in Delhi riots case.
Supreme Court Ruling on Activists' Bail Pleas in Delhi Riots Case