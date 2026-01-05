Left Menu

Supreme Court Denies Bail to Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in Delhi Riots Case

The Supreme Court denied bail to activists Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in the 2020 Delhi riots case, citing a prima facie case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. However, other activists involved were granted bail. The riots erupted during protests against the CAA and NRC in northeast Delhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2026 11:25 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 11:25 IST
Supreme Court Denies Bail to Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in Delhi Riots Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Monday declined to grant bail to activists Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, implicated in the 2020 Delhi riots case, citing prima facie evidence against them under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Meanwhile, Justices Aravind Kumar and N V Anjaria approved bail for various other activists involved in the case, including Gulfisha Fatima, Meeran Haider, and Shifa Ur Rehman.

The legal proceedings in question stem from allegations that the accused masterminded the 2020 riots during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC), resulting in significant casualties in northeast Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversy Unfolds: CBI Probe Recommended for Alleged FCRA Violations in Kerala NGO Project

Controversy Unfolds: CBI Probe Recommended for Alleged FCRA Violations in Ke...

 India
2
Controversy Unfolds in Colaba Civic Polls as Speaker Faces Allegations

Controversy Unfolds in Colaba Civic Polls as Speaker Faces Allegations

 India
3
Tragedy Strikes as Rooftop Collapses in Kolkata

Tragedy Strikes as Rooftop Collapses in Kolkata

 India
4
India's Urea Imports Surge Amid Declining Domestic Production

India's Urea Imports Surge Amid Declining Domestic Production

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agroforestry as a Nature-Based Solution for Climate Resilience and Food Security

Measuring Jobs Beyond Employment: How Task-Based Data Reveals the Future of Work

Cash-Based Support for Sexual and Reproductive Health When Crises Disrupt Health Systems

The Cost of Healthy Eating in India and Why Millions Still Cannot Afford Nutritious Diets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026