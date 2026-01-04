Left Menu

Controversial Parole: Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's 15th Prison Release

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, chief of Dera Sacha Sauda, has been granted a 40-day parole. This marks his 15th release from prison since his 2017 conviction for rape. Despite criticism from Sikh organizations, Singh continues to receive temporary releases, often coinciding with key political events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 04-01-2026 13:24 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 13:24 IST
Controversial Parole: Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's 15th Prison Release
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh has once again been granted parole, according to sources. Serving a 20-year jail term for raping two disciples, Singh will be released for 40 days, making this his 15th time out of prison since his 2017 conviction.

Singh's frequent paroles have raised eyebrows, especially as they often align with significant political events such as assembly polls in Haryana, Punjab, and Delhi. In April 2025, he was given a 21-day furlough, while January 2025 saw him receive a 30-day parole.

Sikh organizations have criticized Singh's paroles, citing security concerns and legal inconsistencies. They argue that his repeated releases undermine the severity of his conviction. Despite this, his influence remains strong, particularly among followers in Haryana and neighboring states.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Uproar Over Unopposed Wins: Democracy at Risk in Maharashtra Civic Polls

Uproar Over Unopposed Wins: Democracy at Risk in Maharashtra Civic Polls

 India
2
Emotions Run High: England's Solid Comeback Highlights Final Ashes Test Amid Tribute for Bondi Victims

Emotions Run High: England's Solid Comeback Highlights Final Ashes Test Amid...

 Australia
3
BNP Praises Modi's Condolences on Khaleda Zia's Demise

BNP Praises Modi's Condolences on Khaleda Zia's Demise

 Bangladesh
4
U.S. Moves in Venezuela: A Geopolitical Gain for China?

U.S. Moves in Venezuela: A Geopolitical Gain for China?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

More Money, Mixed Results: Rethinking Education and Healthcare Spending in Croatia

Building Economic Resilience in Botswana Through Climate Adaptation and Energy Reform

From Policy to Practice: Mongolia’s Efforts to Build Inclusive Education for All Children

Farming with Trees: How Agroforestry Builds Climate Resilience across Asia and the Pacific

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026