Controversial Parole: Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's 15th Prison Release

Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh has once again been granted parole, according to sources. Serving a 20-year jail term for raping two disciples, Singh will be released for 40 days, making this his 15th time out of prison since his 2017 conviction.

Singh's frequent paroles have raised eyebrows, especially as they often align with significant political events such as assembly polls in Haryana, Punjab, and Delhi. In April 2025, he was given a 21-day furlough, while January 2025 saw him receive a 30-day parole.

Sikh organizations have criticized Singh's paroles, citing security concerns and legal inconsistencies. They argue that his repeated releases undermine the severity of his conviction. Despite this, his influence remains strong, particularly among followers in Haryana and neighboring states.

