Controversial Parole: Dera Chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's Temporary Release Sparks Debate

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, the self-proclaimed godman and chief of Dera Sacha Sauda, walked free on a 40-day parole from Sunaria jail in Rohtak this Monday. His repeated parole releases have consistently stirred political controversy and security concerns across the nation.

According to his attorney, Advocate Jatinder Khurana, Singh is entitled to legal privileges that include a 70-day parole and a 21-day furlough annually. Accordingly, during this parole, he will reside in his ashram based in Sirsa. In August, Singh had been similarly granted a 40-day parole under the law.

Singh's latest release is not unprecedented. Since his 20-year sentence for the rape of two disciples, this marks his 14th temporary release. In previous years, he has been granted multiple paroles and furloughs, all invoking public scrutiny over the judicial process.

(With inputs from agencies.)