Controversial Parole for Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh: Recurring Releases Spark Outrage

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, a convicted leader serving a 20-year sentence for rape, has been granted another 40-day parole. His frequent paroles and furloughs have sparked criticism from Sikh organizations. Since his 2017 conviction, Singh has been released 14 times, drawing widespread attention and debate.

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, the head of Dera Sacha Sauda who is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence for the rape of two women, has been granted a 40-day parole. The controversial decision was reported on Sunday, adding to a pattern of his frequent temporary releases.

This latest parole comes after Singh's 40-day reprieve in August of last year and his multiple furloughs and paroles prior to this. His history includes a conviction in 2019 for the murder of a journalist, further tarnishing his reputation.

Reactions to his frequent releases have been mixed, with significant criticism from Sikh organizations such as the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee. Observers note that Singh's detainment hasn't deterred him from significant influence, especially on followers in states like Haryana and Punjab.

