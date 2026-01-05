NCC RDC 2026 Opens: VP Highlights Youth Innovation for Future-Ready India

India’s push toward a technologically empowered and self-reliant future gained renewed momentum today as Vice President Shri C.P. Radhakrishnan formally inaugurated the National Cadet Corps (NCC) Republic Day Camp (RDC) 2026 at the DG NCC Camp in Delhi Cantt. With 2,406 cadets, including 898 girl cadets from 17 NCC Directorates, this year’s camp places unprecedented emphasis on youth-led innovation, discipline-driven leadership, and next-generation national service.

Designed as a month-long experiential platform culminating in the Prime Minister’s Rally on January 28, 2026, the camp integrates traditional military drills with forward-looking learning modules. Cadets will compete in Best Cadet assessments, participate in small-arms firing, cultural presentations, and the Republic Day marching contingent—experiences now increasingly aligned with India’s broader vision of building a technologically skilled and innovation-ready generation.

NCC as a National Innovation Engine

Addressing the cadets, the Vice President underscored the NCC’s expanding role in shaping New India’s innovation pipeline. He noted that under the Prime Minister’s leadership, India’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat mission now depends on disciplined, value-driven, technology-skilled youth capable of fuelling national progress.

Highlighting NCC’s 78-year legacy, he said the organisation has consistently produced confident, responsible, and tech-aware citizens—young minds who will contribute to the foundation of Viksit Bharat@2047.

“You are not mere participants in RDC—you are the face of New India,” he said, encouraging cadets to adopt emerging technologies, strengthen digital capabilities, and champion innovation-led nation-building.

Youth Excellence: From Everest Summits to Tech-Enabled Civic Service

The Vice President praised cadets’ achievements across domains, noting their pioneering spirit in adventure and cross-cultural exchange programmes, including the 2025 Mount Everest summit by 10 NCC cadets—a demonstration of both physical resilience and modern expedition readiness.

He also recognized the exemplary service of 75,000 NCC ‘warriors’ during Operation Sindoor, where cadets supported civil defence and disaster response operations, increasingly leveraging digital tools, real-time coordination platforms, and community mobilisation technologies.

Their proactive engagement in environmental and social campaigns—Wayanad flood relief, Puneet Sagar Abhiyaan, Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam, Nasha Mukt Abhiyan, Blood Donation drives, and Har Ghar Tiranga—showcases how NCC cadets are applying structured, tech-supported volunteerism to national causes.

Showcasing India’s Creative and Digital Excellence

At the inauguration, cadets from across India delivered a vibrant cultural programme, reflecting not only artistic talent but also NCC’s growing emphasis on digital storytelling, media production skills, and creative innovation—competencies increasingly vital in India’s digital-first development landscape.

A Call-to-Action for Innovators and Early Adopters

The RDC 2026 is more than a ceremonial tradition—it is a living testbed for disciplined innovation, leadership training, and youth-led transformation. With NCC rapidly integrating digital training modules, data-driven decision making, environmental tech initiatives, and immersive experiential learning, the organisation is actively shaping the country’s next generation of technology-conscious citizens.

Tech leaders, education innovators and early adopters are invited to partner with NCC, explore co-creation opportunities, and support scalable youth-centric innovations that strengthen India’s human capital for 2047 and beyond.

The Vice President concluded by congratulating all cadets and urging them to continue pushing boundaries, embracing technology, and leading India’s march toward a confident, future-ready nation.