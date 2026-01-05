17th ETF Meeting: C.R. Paatil Highlights New Wave of Tech-Driven River Rejuvenation

Giving a major boost to technology-led environmental governance, the 17th meeting of the Empowered Task Force (ETF) on the Namami Gange Programme convened today under the chairmanship of Union Minister for Jal Shakti Shri C.R. Paatil, spotlighting a new wave of innovations powering India’s river restoration ecosystem.

The meeting brought together senior officials from central ministries and Ganga basin states, marking a decisive shift toward data-driven decision-making, geospatial intelligence, AI-enabled monitoring, and integrated digital compliance frameworks—all aimed at transforming river management into a future-ready, tech-powered discipline.

Major Milestone: 15 Pollution Abatement Projects Completed in 2025

Expressing satisfaction over accelerated implementation, the Minister lauded the completion of 15 major pollution abatement infrastructure projects this year—six in Uttar Pradesh, four in Bihar, three in West Bengal, and one each in Uttarakhand and Delhi. He described this momentum as proof of strengthened coordination, advanced monitoring tools, and improved execution strategies across the basin.

Geospatial Breakthrough: LiDAR + Drone-Based Drainage Intelligence for Ganga

A focal highlight of the meeting was the detailed review of the Aerial Survey and GIS Visualization Project for the Ganga in Uttar Pradesh—India’s first initiative to integrate:

LiDAR-based scientific mapping

High-resolution drone videography

2D and 3D geospatial dashboards

AI-enabled analytical modules

The project has already completed aerial surveys across the main stem of the river, generating high-precision datasets now being fed into a live GIS “Drain Dashboard.” This platform enables stakeholders to:

Track drain-level pollution loads

Identify critical hotspots

Prioritize remediation interventions

Access geotagged on-ground visual evidence

Prepare accurate and comprehensive DPRs for primary, secondary, and tertiary drains

The Minister emphasized the need for rapid field validation, calling for synchronized action by District Ganga Committees and state agencies to convert data insights into targeted, real-world interventions.

AI-Powered Compliance: Real-Time Visual Monitoring of STPs

To deepen transparency and improve operational governance of sewage treatment infrastructure, the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) announced the rollout of CCTV-based real-time surveillance integrated with AI-driven feature extraction.

This new layer supplements the existing Online Continuous Effluent Monitoring Systems (OCEMS)—which already feed BOD, COD, DO, pH, and TSS data into the publicly accessible Ganga Pulse Dashboard.

The upgraded system will now provide:

Visual verification of STP operations

AI-based anomaly detection

Centralized compliance dashboards

Real-time alerts for on-ground teams

This “digital twin” approach to STP oversight is poised to become a national model for future urban wastewater regulation.

Innovation in Water Reuse, Aquifer Science and Nature-Based Solutions

The ETF stressed the need for urgent state adoption of treated-water reuse policies aligned with national standards, calling for clear targets, incentives and policy notifications.

The session also promoted:

Aquifer Mapping with paleo-channel focus

Bioremediation and advanced wastewater treatment pilots

New-generation CETPs

Flood-resilient and river-sensitive urban design, supported through a recent NMCG–UN Habitat workshop under the River Cities Alliance.

Financial Discipline and Public Transparency Recognized

The Minister commended NMCG’s robust financial governance, including reduced pending utilization certificates and public disclosure of STP performance. Weekly cleanliness drives under “Ek Din, Ek Ghanta, Ek Saath” were also appreciated.

A Call-to-Action for Tech Innovators and Urban Solutions Leaders

The Namami Gange Programme is rapidly evolving into India’s largest environmental technology sandbox—leveraging AI, IoT, geospatial analytics, drone intelligence, and digital twins to solve real-world sustainability challenges at basin scale.

Technology providers, climate-tech startups, AI labs, GIS innovators, wastewater engineering firms, and data-science researchers are invited to collaborate with NMCG, co-develop cutting-edge solutions, and pilot new technologies in one of the world’s most complex river systems.

From real-time monitoring to predictive analytics and next-generation remediation tools, early adopters now have a unique opportunity to shape the future of India’s river governance and accelerate the nation’s transition to resilient, tech-enabled environmental management.