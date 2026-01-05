Tragedy Strikes Crans-Montana: Bar Fire Claims Lives and Injures Many

A tragic fire at the Crans-Montana ski resort in Switzerland has led to the deaths of 40 individuals, with 116 others sustaining injuries. The incident occurred at a bar in the early hours of January 1.

According to a statement from Valais canton police, 83 people are still in hospital receiving treatment for their injuries. The majority of those injured are Swiss nationals, though no names have been disclosed by the authorities.

The investigation into what caused the blaze is ongoing, as officials work to piece together the events leading up to this devastating incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)