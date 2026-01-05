Tragedy Strikes Crans-Montana: Bar Fire Claims Lives and Injures Many
A devastating bar fire at the Swiss ski resort of Crans-Montana resulted in 40 fatalities and injured 116 individuals. As of the latest update, 83 people remain hospitalized. The majority of the affected are Swiss citizens, though no names have been released by the authorities.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Zurich | Updated: 05-01-2026 18:45 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 18:45 IST
- Country:
- Switzerland
A tragic fire at the Crans-Montana ski resort in Switzerland has led to the deaths of 40 individuals, with 116 others sustaining injuries. The incident occurred at a bar in the early hours of January 1.
According to a statement from Valais canton police, 83 people are still in hospital receiving treatment for their injuries. The majority of those injured are Swiss nationals, though no names have been disclosed by the authorities.
The investigation into what caused the blaze is ongoing, as officials work to piece together the events leading up to this devastating incident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragedy Strikes Kyiv: First Russian Attack Fatalities of the Year
Assam's New Year's Eve Safety Push Boosts Conviction Rates and Reduces Fatalities
Diarrhoea Outbreak in Indore: Reports of Fatalities and Water Contamination
Sports Highlights: Major Deals, Player Movements, and Injuries
Tragedy at Crans-Montana: Fire at Swiss Ski Resort's Bar Leads to Multiple Fatalities