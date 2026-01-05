Left Menu

Attempted Break-in at VP JD Vance's Ohio Home

U.S. Vice President JD Vance reported that an individual attempted to break into his Ohio residence while his family was away. The quick response of law enforcement led to the suspect's arrest. Vance thanked the Secret Service and Cincinnati police and requested privacy regarding images of the damaged home.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-01-2026 20:37 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 20:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. Vice President JD Vance disclosed on Monday that an intruder attempted a break-in at his Ohio home, a situation described as involving a "crazy person" hammering at the windows.

The Vice President and his family were not present during the incident. Authorities have taken one individual into custody, according to a CNN report citing a U.S. law enforcement source.

Expressing gratitude to the Secret Service and Cincinnati police for their swift response, Vance requested that media discretion be exercised regarding photos of his home.

(With inputs from agencies.)

