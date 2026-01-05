Attempted Break-in at VP JD Vance's Ohio Home

U.S. Vice President JD Vance disclosed on Monday that an intruder attempted a break-in at his Ohio home, a situation described as involving a "crazy person" hammering at the windows.

The Vice President and his family were not present during the incident. Authorities have taken one individual into custody, according to a CNN report citing a U.S. law enforcement source.

Expressing gratitude to the Secret Service and Cincinnati police for their swift response, Vance requested that media discretion be exercised regarding photos of his home.

