Attempted Break-in at VP JD Vance's Ohio Home
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-01-2026 20:37 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 20:37 IST
U.S. Vice President JD Vance disclosed on Monday that an intruder attempted a break-in at his Ohio home, a situation described as involving a "crazy person" hammering at the windows.
The Vice President and his family were not present during the incident. Authorities have taken one individual into custody, according to a CNN report citing a U.S. law enforcement source.
Expressing gratitude to the Secret Service and Cincinnati police for their swift response, Vance requested that media discretion be exercised regarding photos of his home.
(With inputs from agencies.)