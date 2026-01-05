Test Drive Turned Heist: The Tale of a Stolen Sedan

A bizarre case of car theft unfolded in Khurja Nagar, where a test drive turned into a daring heist, according to local police reports.

The victim, Puneet, had advertised his Maruti Suzuki Swift on OLX, hoping to find a potential buyer. However, his expectations took a dramatic turn when a supposed buyer drove away with his car.

The suspect executed the plan by asking Puneet to inspect the car's bonnet during the test drive, offering him the perfect moment to escape. Khurja Nagar Police have mobilized three units to track down the suspect and retrieve the stolen vehicle.

(With inputs from agencies.)