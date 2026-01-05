Left Menu

Test Drive Turned Heist: The Tale of a Stolen Sedan

A man stole a car during a test drive in Khurja Nagar. Puneet advertised his vehicle on OLX. The thief, posing as a buyer, sped off after asking Puneet to check the car's bonnet. Police are actively investigating the case with three dedicated teams.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bulandshahr | Updated: 05-01-2026 23:38 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 23:38 IST
Test Drive Turned Heist: The Tale of a Stolen Sedan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A bizarre case of car theft unfolded in Khurja Nagar, where a test drive turned into a daring heist, according to local police reports.

The victim, Puneet, had advertised his Maruti Suzuki Swift on OLX, hoping to find a potential buyer. However, his expectations took a dramatic turn when a supposed buyer drove away with his car.

The suspect executed the plan by asking Puneet to inspect the car's bonnet during the test drive, offering him the perfect moment to escape. Khurja Nagar Police have mobilized three units to track down the suspect and retrieve the stolen vehicle.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Uttarakhand High Court Embraces Digital Summons for Cheque Bounce Cases

Uttarakhand High Court Embraces Digital Summons for Cheque Bounce Cases

 India
2
Egypt Triumphs in Extra-Time Thriller Against Benin

Egypt Triumphs in Extra-Time Thriller Against Benin

 Global
3
Delcy Rodriguez Takes Charge as Venezuela's Interim Leader Amidst Political Tumult

Delcy Rodriguez Takes Charge as Venezuela's Interim Leader Amidst Political ...

 Global
4
Mystery in Jhansi: Autorickshaw Driver's Death Sparks Murder Probe

Mystery in Jhansi: Autorickshaw Driver's Death Sparks Murder Probe

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI is reshaping economic and environmental future of agricultural enterprises

Smart cities bet on AI efficiency, governance still catching up

Trust, not technology, is driving the future of fintech adoption

Cities are drowning in waste and data-driven systems may be the only way out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026