Mystery Shrouds Elderly Man's Death in Champawat Forest

An elderly man, Shivraj Singh Bohra, was found dead under suspicious circumstances in Champawat's Barakot forest. Bohra, aged 70 and from Datigaon, went missing while collecting fodder. His body was discovered the following day. Police have sent his body for a post-mortem to determine the cause of death.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2026 00:27 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 00:27 IST
An elderly man was discovered dead under suspicious circumstances in the Barakot forest area of Champawat district, authorities reported on Monday. Shivraj Singh Bohra, a 70-year-old from Datigaon, disappeared while collecting fodder on Sunday.

The search by his family through Sunday evening came up empty. On Monday, Bohra's lifeless body was found in the woods.

Champawat's Superintendent of Police, Ajay Ganpati, stated that Bohra's body has been sent for a post-mortem examination to establish the cause of death.

