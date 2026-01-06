Mystery Shrouds Elderly Man's Death in Champawat Forest

An elderly man was discovered dead under suspicious circumstances in the Barakot forest area of Champawat district, authorities reported on Monday. Shivraj Singh Bohra, a 70-year-old from Datigaon, disappeared while collecting fodder on Sunday.

The search by his family through Sunday evening came up empty. On Monday, Bohra's lifeless body was found in the woods.

Champawat's Superintendent of Police, Ajay Ganpati, stated that Bohra's body has been sent for a post-mortem examination to establish the cause of death.