Trump's International Maneuvers: A Turning Point in US-Venezuelan Relations

The Trump administration's bold capture of Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro has set a new precedence in US foreign policy. With this unexpected operation, President Trump continues to depart from traditional diplomatic strategies.

Political analysts are divided on the implications of this operation. While some see it as a necessary intervention, others worry about the potential for further military engagements in Latin America.

This move underscores the deep-rooted interest of the US in Venezuela's oil reserves and marks a pivotal shift in international relations, possibly signaling future strategic decisions under Trump's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)