Explosive Revelations: Uncovering Hidden Dangers in North Kerala

Police in north Kerala announced the seizure of 12 country-made explosive devices from two locations. The discovery included four steel explosives, raising security concerns in the district.

Authorities reported that eight crude explosives were found on the grounds of a school in Thangal Peedika, Mokeri. The devices were hidden under tarpaulin sheets, along with a machete.

Meanwhile, in the Kannavam area, four steel explosives were found inside a bag in a deserted plot. An investigation is underway to determine if these incidents are connected.