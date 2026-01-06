Explosive Revelations: Uncovering Hidden Dangers in North Kerala
Police in north Kerala have uncovered 12 country-made explosive devices, including both crude and steel varieties, at two separate locations. Eight devices were found on a school ground, while four were retrieved from a deserted plot. Authorities are investigating potential links between the incidents.
Police in north Kerala announced the seizure of 12 country-made explosive devices from two locations. The discovery included four steel explosives, raising security concerns in the district.
Authorities reported that eight crude explosives were found on the grounds of a school in Thangal Peedika, Mokeri. The devices were hidden under tarpaulin sheets, along with a machete.
Meanwhile, in the Kannavam area, four steel explosives were found inside a bag in a deserted plot. An investigation is underway to determine if these incidents are connected.
