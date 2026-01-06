Left Menu

Demolition Drive Cleans Up Pond Land Encroachments in Raya Buzurg

The district administration demolished illegal structures on pond land in Raya Buzurg. This included parts of three houses, following the earlier demolition of a mosque. Officials ensured heavy police presence, underscoring their ongoing campaign against encroachment, as confirmed by local authorities.

In a decisive move against unlawful encroachments, the district administration executed a demolition drive on Tuesday, targeting illegal portions of three houses on pond land in Raya Buzurg.

The action followed the demolition of a mosque built on the same site, which took place on January 4. An extensive police force, including the Rapid Response Force and women police units, ensured law and order during the operation.

Local officials, including Circle Officer Kuldeep Singh and Tehsildar Dhirendra Pratap Singh, confirmed the district's commitment to eradicating illegal constructions, a stance supported by police monitoring and social media vigilance.

