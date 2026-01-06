Supreme Court Tackles Unprecedented Interlocutory Filings in Stray Dogs Case

The Supreme Court is seeing an unprecedented surge of interlocutory applications in its review of the stray dogs case, a volume surpassing even those in human-related matters. On Tuesday, Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta noted this unusual influx during the filing of another application by two lawyers.

Justice Mehta remarked that such a large number of applications is rare, even for human cases. The matter, which is on the court's docket for Wednesday, will be deliberated by a three-judge special bench. Rising dog bites on institutional grounds, like schools and hospitals, prompted the court to intervene and demand the removal of stray animals to designated shelters.

Last November, the court ordered authorities to sterilize, vaccinate, and relocate stray dogs away from educational, medical, and transport facilities. This decision came after a media report underscored the severity of rabies outbreaks, particularly affecting children in urban areas. The ongoing suo motu case highlights significant administrative lapses and the need for systemic changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)