Mamata Banerjee Challenges Election Commission's Voter Roll Exercise
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee plans to move court against the Election Commission's revision of electoral rolls, alleging it causes fear, harassment, and even deaths, especially among the elderly and terminally ill. She criticizes the BJP for discriminatory practices and pre-election inducements followed by repression.
- Country:
- India
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday announced her intention to take legal action against the Election Commission's revision of electoral rolls, or SIR, in the state. She alleged that the exercise has instilled fear and harassment among the populace, especially causing distress that led to deaths and hospitalizations.
Speaking at a public meeting in Sagar Island, South 24 Parganas district, Banerjee accused officials of arbitrarily removing names from the voter list without valid reasons, transforming a routine administrative procedure into a source of anxiety ahead of the assembly elections.
The Chief Minister also criticized the BJP for their alleged maltreatment of Bengali-speaking workers in BJP-ruled states and condemned their pre-election inducements followed by oppressive measures once in power.
- READ MORE ON:
- Mamata
- Banerjee
- West Bengal
- election
- commission
- SIR
- court
- BJP
- voter rolls
- discrimination
ALSO READ
Supreme Court Denies Bail to Activists Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in CAA Protest Case
Tragic Road Accident in Sirhind: Grandmother and Granddaughter Lost
Supreme Court Denies Bail to Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in 2020 Delhi Riots Case
Rajnath Singh Commissions First Pollution Control Vessel ICGS Samudra Pratap
Supreme Court's Partial Bail Decision Sparks Hope Among Activist Families