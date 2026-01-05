Left Menu

Election Commission Gears Up for Upcoming State Assembly Polls

Senior Election Commission officials held a meeting with chief electoral officers of four states and a Union Territory to prepare for upcoming Assembly elections. Discussions included poll preparedness, the need for Central Armed Police Forces, and rationalizing polling stations, aiming to reduce voter queue sizes and improve electoral efficiency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2026 22:06 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 22:06 IST
Election Commission Gears Up for Upcoming State Assembly Polls
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an effort to streamline the upcoming Assembly elections, senior Election Commission officials convened with chief electoral officers from four states and Puducherry on Monday.

Chief electoral officers from Assam, West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry, along with EC officials, assessed poll preparedness, focusing on the need for Central Armed Police Forces and polling personnel.

Deputy Election Commissioner Manish Garg led the discussions. The meeting highlighted the Special Intensive Revision of voters' lists and the rationalization of polling stations, setting a cap to manage voter queues effectively.

TRENDING

1
Political Clash Over Pune's Development: BJP vs NCP

Political Clash Over Pune's Development: BJP vs NCP

 India
2
Cold Wave Grips Northern India as Temperatures Plunge

Cold Wave Grips Northern India as Temperatures Plunge

 India
3
Tragic New Year's Incident: Arrests Made in Bisrakh Tower Murder Case

Tragic New Year's Incident: Arrests Made in Bisrakh Tower Murder Case

 India
4
Governor Walz Steps Down Amid Fraud Allegations Crisis

Governor Walz Steps Down Amid Fraud Allegations Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI is reshaping economic and environmental future of agricultural enterprises

Smart cities bet on AI efficiency, governance still catching up

Trust, not technology, is driving the future of fintech adoption

Cities are drowning in waste and data-driven systems may be the only way out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026