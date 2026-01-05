Election Commission Gears Up for Upcoming State Assembly Polls

In an effort to streamline the upcoming Assembly elections, senior Election Commission officials convened with chief electoral officers from four states and Puducherry on Monday.

Chief electoral officers from Assam, West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry, along with EC officials, assessed poll preparedness, focusing on the need for Central Armed Police Forces and polling personnel.

Deputy Election Commissioner Manish Garg led the discussions. The meeting highlighted the Special Intensive Revision of voters' lists and the rationalization of polling stations, setting a cap to manage voter queues effectively.