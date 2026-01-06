Left Menu

International Outcry: U.S. Intervention in Venezuela Sparks Global Concerns

The United Nations warns that U.S. intervention in Venezuela violates international law, after the ousting of leader Nicolas Maduro. The UN emphasizes the need for global consensus against the use of force that threatens national sovereignty. Concerns are raised over increased instability and human rights issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-01-2026 16:39 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 16:39 IST
International Outcry: U.S. Intervention in Venezuela Sparks Global Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United Nations has sounded an alarm over the recent U.S. intervention in Venezuela, calling it a breach of international law. This move, which resulted in the ousting of Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro over the weekend, has sparked a wave of concern from the global community.

According to the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, the operation that led to Maduro facing charges such as narco-terrorism stands in direct violation of principles upholding states' territorial integrity. The interim presidency is now in the hands of Maduro's vice president.

Ravina Shamdasani, the UN's chief spokesperson, emphasized that the intervention is detrimental to international security, promoting instability. She advocated for a united international stance, insisting that Venezuela's future should rest solely in the hands of its people, to prevent further human rights deterioration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Teacher's Attempt to Meet Ministers Causes Stir at Delhi Vidhan Sabha

Teacher's Attempt to Meet Ministers Causes Stir at Delhi Vidhan Sabha

 India
2
Escalating Corruption in Haryana: A Call for Accountability

Escalating Corruption in Haryana: A Call for Accountability

 India
3
Supreme Court Criticizes Pollution Watchdog Over Delhi Toll Plaza Issue

Supreme Court Criticizes Pollution Watchdog Over Delhi Toll Plaza Issue

 India
4
Maharashtra's Unopposed Civic Polls: Democracy Under Siege?

Maharashtra's Unopposed Civic Polls: Democracy Under Siege?

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI is reshaping economic and environmental future of agricultural enterprises

Smart cities bet on AI efficiency, governance still catching up

Trust, not technology, is driving the future of fintech adoption

Cities are drowning in waste and data-driven systems may be the only way out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026