International Outcry: U.S. Intervention in Venezuela Sparks Global Concerns

The United Nations has sounded an alarm over the recent U.S. intervention in Venezuela, calling it a breach of international law. This move, which resulted in the ousting of Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro over the weekend, has sparked a wave of concern from the global community.

According to the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, the operation that led to Maduro facing charges such as narco-terrorism stands in direct violation of principles upholding states' territorial integrity. The interim presidency is now in the hands of Maduro's vice president.

Ravina Shamdasani, the UN's chief spokesperson, emphasized that the intervention is detrimental to international security, promoting instability. She advocated for a united international stance, insisting that Venezuela's future should rest solely in the hands of its people, to prevent further human rights deterioration.

