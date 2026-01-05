Innocent Victim of Naxalite IED Doctrine

A 15-year-old boy was injured in an explosive incident involving a pressure improvised explosive device (IED) planted by Naxalite insurgents in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, according to police reports.

The event occurred during the morning hours within a forested area under the jurisdiction of the Gangaloor police station, as the victim, identified as Ram Potam from Korcholi village, unwittingly triggered the device.

The boy sustained leg injuries and was initially treated at a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) camp before being transferred to Bijapur district hospital for further medical care. In light of this, security forces initiated a search to ensure no additional threats lingered. Such IEDs are typically used by Maoists against security forces, although civilians have unfortunately been caught in the crossfire, with 46 fatalities recorded last year in the Bastar region.

(With inputs from agencies.)