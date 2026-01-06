Mumbai Congress Reveals Ambitious Civic Manifesto

The Mumbai Congress has unveiled its comprehensive manifesto for the forthcoming BMC elections, laying out a vision that aims to transform the city's civic governance and public services. The party promises to enhance air quality, enact fair redevelopment policies, and distribute universal health cards to facilitate free access to medicines.

Unveiled by the city unit President Varsha Gaikwad, the manifesto pledges improved water supply, sanitation, and more robust road and waste management systems. A focus on improving healthcare is evident, with plans to strengthen municipal hospitals and expand health centers prioritizing care for low-income residents and marginalized groups.

Education receives focused attention with promises of upgraded infrastructure and support for economically disadvantaged students. Environmental sustainability is a key priority with initiatives to improve Mumbai's air quality and boost climate resilience. Additionally, the party emphasizes inclusivity with social welfare schemes and commits to transparent governance by curbing corruption within the BMC.

(With inputs from agencies.)