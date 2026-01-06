Tragic End to a Long-standing Feud in Delhi's Welcome Area

In a shocking incident in northeast Delhi's Welcome area, an 18-year-old youth was fatally stabbed amid a long-standing feud, police reported on Tuesday. Another youth was seriously injured in the altercation.

The police have arrested three individuals identified as Suhail alias Jaadu (20), Ilman (22), and Rizwan alias Kida, believed to be involved in this chilling crime. The deceased was identified as Arman, while the injured, Altaf Ali, is receiving treatment at Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital and is reportedly stable.

The authorities have launched a comprehensive investigation, registering a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. A police team swiftly arrived at the scene following a PCR call, gathering forensic evidence, including blood samples, and recording witness statements to unravel the event sequence.

(With inputs from agencies.)