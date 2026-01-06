Tragic End to a Long-standing Feud in Delhi's Welcome Area
In northeast Delhi, three people were arrested in connection with stabbing an 18-year-old to death amid an old dispute. The incident injured another youth. Police registered a case and continue their investigation, gathering evidence and witness statements to determine the sequence of events.
- Country:
- India
In a shocking incident in northeast Delhi's Welcome area, an 18-year-old youth was fatally stabbed amid a long-standing feud, police reported on Tuesday. Another youth was seriously injured in the altercation.
The police have arrested three individuals identified as Suhail alias Jaadu (20), Ilman (22), and Rizwan alias Kida, believed to be involved in this chilling crime. The deceased was identified as Arman, while the injured, Altaf Ali, is receiving treatment at Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital and is reportedly stable.
The authorities have launched a comprehensive investigation, registering a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. A police team swiftly arrived at the scene following a PCR call, gathering forensic evidence, including blood samples, and recording witness statements to unravel the event sequence.
(With inputs from agencies.)