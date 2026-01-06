Left Menu

Venezuelan AG Challenges U.S. Jurisdiction in Maduro Case

Venezuelan Attorney General Tarek Saab urges a U.S. judge to acknowledge the lack of jurisdiction in the narcoterrorism case against former President Nicolas Maduro, citing his immunity as a head of state. Saab announces an investigation into deaths during the U.S. military action that ousted Maduro.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-01-2026 21:13 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 21:13 IST
Venezuelan AG Challenges U.S. Jurisdiction in Maduro Case

Venezuelan Attorney General Tarek Saab has called on a U.S. judge to dismiss the narcoterrorism case against former President Nicolas Maduro, arguing that the U.S. lacks jurisdiction and that Maduro is immune from prosecution as a head of state.

Saab emphasized the importance of recognizing Maduro's official status at the time of the alleged actions. Furthermore, he announced that three prosecutors are set to investigate the deaths that occurred during the recent U.S. military operation that resulted in Maduro's removal from office.

The attorney general's statements come as Venezuela navigates a contentious political landscape, with international legal implications for its deposed leader.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
AU Demands Israel Revoke Somaliland Recognition

AU Demands Israel Revoke Somaliland Recognition

 Kenya
2
Machado's Mission: A Battle for Democracy in Venezuela

Machado's Mission: A Battle for Democracy in Venezuela

 Global
3
Revolutionary Growth: How the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund Empowers Farmers

Revolutionary Growth: How the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund Empowers Farme...

 India
4
Navi Mumbai Politics: The Battle of Titans

Navi Mumbai Politics: The Battle of Titans

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital payments are bringing India’s unbanked into financial system

Weak authentication still threatens smart healthcare systems

One-size-fits-all climate policies fall short across G20

AI beliefs can trigger bias against humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026