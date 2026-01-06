Venezuelan AG Challenges U.S. Jurisdiction in Maduro Case

Venezuelan Attorney General Tarek Saab has called on a U.S. judge to dismiss the narcoterrorism case against former President Nicolas Maduro, arguing that the U.S. lacks jurisdiction and that Maduro is immune from prosecution as a head of state.

Saab emphasized the importance of recognizing Maduro's official status at the time of the alleged actions. Furthermore, he announced that three prosecutors are set to investigate the deaths that occurred during the recent U.S. military operation that resulted in Maduro's removal from office.

The attorney general's statements come as Venezuela navigates a contentious political landscape, with international legal implications for its deposed leader.

